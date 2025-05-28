Protest Sparks Tension as Jacksonville Moves Forward on Jail Feasibility Study

Photo: The John E. Good Pre-Trial Detention Facility is an overcrowded, aging facility situated in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., and the subject of consideration for renovations or new construction. | Photo Credit: The Florida Times-Union

JACKSONVILLE — Tensions flared May 27 at the Jacksonville City Hall as members of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) were removed from a council meeting for disruptive behavior. The group had gathered outside to protest plans for a new county jail.

The demonstration brought renewed attention to the city’s plan to replace its aging, overcrowded jail. Protesters voiced concern over what they see as a continuation of mass incarceration policies and called for investment in alternatives like housing, healthcare and community services. The latest estimate for the project is $1 billion.

The current Jacksonville jail, located along the downtown riverfront, has an average approximate population of 2,600 people, well over its capacity of 2,100. Despite a $10 million investment in recent years to sustain operations, the facility remains in poor condition. Both the Mayor’s Office and the Duval County Sheriff’s Office have called the situation urgent.

The protest came on the heels of an unsolicited 100-page proposal submitted in March by Sustainability Partners, HOK and Ajax Building Corporation. The city confirmed the receipt of this proposal in early May and provided a redacted version to News4Jax. The document laid out a potential path forward for the jail’s replacement, including a public-private partnership (P3) funding model and a campus-style facility designed to support the mental, behavioral and physical health needs of incarcerated men, women and juveniles.

Under the proposed P3 structure, the city would owe nothing upfront. Sustainability Partners would finance design and construction, while HOK, the firm currently working on Jacksonville’s multi-billion-dollar Jaguars stadium, would serve as lead architect. Midway, Fla.-based Ajax would provide construction services.

The proposal has not been officially accepted, and council members have reiterated their decision to explore options through a competitive process. A Request for Proposals (RFP) for a feasibility study is now in development.

Mayor Donna Deegan reaffirmed her support for further exploring the project.

“The decision has been made to move forward with an RFP for a feasibility study, which will outline the process for site selection and determine the type of facilities that will be constructed on the selected site,” Deegan said in a statement that accompanied the proposal. “The Mayor’s Office, JSO and City of Jacksonville Procurement Division will be working to develop the RFP, and we expect it to hit the street in approximately one month.”

The feasibility study will help clarify potential locations for the jail, define the types of services to be included on-site, and set the groundwork for a more formal selection process. Officials have indicated a strong preference for transparency and competition, signaling that no unsolicited proposal will be accepted without thorough evaluation.

The last actions from the Jacksonville City Council, Special Committee of the City Council to Review JSO Primary Facilities in 2024 includes the assessments and recommendations from the committee.