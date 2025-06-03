Cristi Glenn joins NELSON Worldwide as vice president, practice strategy leader for civic and justice. With nearly three decades of leadership experience spanning justice, healthcare and community systems, Glenn’s new role will involve close collaboration with the civic and justice team to drive vision, growth and cross-disciplinary collaboration for the firm.

In her most recent role, Glenn served as the principal for justice at NORR architecture in the United States, and has held key roles with DLR Group, Corizon Health and the Illinois Department of Corrections. Throughout her career, Glenn has focused on advancing human-centered design and integrated solutions for civic and justice environments. She has a Master of Social Work from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. This clinical background informs her strategic approach to design and program implementation and helps agencies to navigate complex challenges with rehabilitation and reintegration.