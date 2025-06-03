ModCorr has announced the addition of Jose Tovar as a detention hardware foreman. Tovar is a seasoned field supervisor with more than 16 years of experience in the construction industry and a background in detention facility work. Tovar’s past work experience includes leadership roles with ISI Detention Contracting Group, Cornerstone Detention and CML Security.

Bilingual in Spanish and English, Tovar is known for his reliability and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment. He brings a hands-on approach, crew-management skills and training skills, and the ability to read blueprints. He also brings to the role a wealth of technical knowledge and certifications in stainless-steel welding, OSHA 40 and CPR.