Larome Myrick, Ph.D., director of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families and a valued member of the Correctional News Editorial Advisory Board, was honored with the prestigious Marion Mattingly Lifetime Achievement Award by the Coalition for Juvenile Justice at its 2025 National Conference in Washington.

The award, named for the coalition’s first executive director Marion Mattingly, recognizes individuals who have dedicated their lives to reforming juvenile justice and championing youth impacted by the justice system. Myrick’s leadership, dedication and advocacy embody the spirit of this honor.

Throughout his career, Myrick has redefined youth justice through a focus on rehabilitation and equity. Under his leadership, Rhode Island’s Division of Juvenile Corrections was reimagined as the Division of Youth Development, signaling a cultural shift toward support, education and opportunity. A national voice in juvenile justice reform, Myrick has advanced inclusive hiring practices, brought community mentorship into facilities and emphasized prevention strategies that reduce youth system involvement.

“This award holds profound meaning due to the dedication of Marion Mattingly, whose dedication set a precedent for improving the lives of juveniles,” said Myrick.

Myrick emphasized that the award is not just a representation of his own journey, but also a recognition of many passionate contributors that have worked across these agencies along the way. Even though the award is a ‘lifetime’ achievement, Myrick hopes to have many years ahead of uplifting and impacting youth in Rhode Island and beyond.

In addition to his state leadership, Myrick has served on numerous boards and initiatives, including the Building Bridges Initiative and the Rhode Island Community for Justice. This recognition affirms a lifetime of meaningful, youth-centered change and a vision that continues to shape the future of juvenile justice across the country.