IntegrityQ Life Detection Radar is a contactless monitoring system designed to enhance safety and situational awareness in high-risk environments. The compact devices use 60-GHz radar technology to provide continuous, real-time tracking of an individual’s heart rate, respiration, movement and location without relying on wearables or cameras.

Applicable across law enforcement, correctional facilities and public safety infrastructure, the radar identifies anomalies in vital signs or movement patterns, and the system can alert personnel to health or security concerns, supporting proactive intervention.

The IntegrityQ system is equipped with a customizable user interface that provides both visual and audible alerts when preset thresholds are exceeded. Designed to be used for one or two individuals per unit, it offers discreet, uninterrupted monitoring that minimizes physical interaction and increases oversight. It can also reduce liability, improve welfare outcomes and support frontline staff.

Life Detection Radar is developed by IntegrityQ, a subsidiary of Integrity Communications Solutions. The company is known for work with the Department of Defense, NASA and military agencies.

