Zero-Touch Vital Monitoring

Cell-Guardian™ is a zero-touch monitoring system that continuously tracks inmate vital signs—heart rate, respiration and temperature—along with movement for fall detection. It fills the gaps between 15-minute cell checks, ensuring accountability and enhancing safety. Using radar/LiDAR and computer imaging, it detects motion while blurring video for privacy, alerting staff only when a fall occurs, or vital signs change.

The built-in camera provides live video, with an incident recorder logging time-stamped footage for legal protection. Accessible via a secure browser, it requires no extra software and supports Power-over-Ethernet (PoE).

Waterproof and tamper-proof, Cell-Guardian mounts securely to walls or ceilings. It includes installation, training and a parts-and-labor warranty with the service contract. Enjoy free upgrades for the first year and 24/7 live customer support.

Cell-Guardian