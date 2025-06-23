Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, has been appointed chair of the Correctional Leaders Association’s Healthcare Committee. The committee provides a national forum for correctional leaders to exchange ideas and initiatives around institutional case management, release planning, and continuity of care, particularly for individuals with mental health and substance use needs.

Chambers-Smith brings more than 30 years of corrections experience to the role. As director since 2019, she has prioritized reentry planning, employee well-being, and the use of technology and data to improve outcomes across Ohio’s system. Her leadership in expanding access to medication-assisted treatment and post-release education and employment opportunities has been recognized nationally.