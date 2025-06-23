Privacy Panel with Anti-Ligature Grab Bar

The KryptoMax® stainless steel privacy panel with anti-ligature grab bar is built for intensive use in lavatories, shower facilities, changing areas, or anywhere else requiring modesty screens or semi-seclusion. The product is constructed from 12-gauge type 304 stainless steel with a polished finish, fully welded construction and no bolted parts or formed plastic. The panel sits on heavy schedule 40 pipe pedestals and includes a lifetime workmanship warranty. It can be configured to meet ADA compliance and other requirements, per customer specifications.

