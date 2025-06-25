How Strategic Partnerships Shape Justice Design

Treanor worked with local architects on projects such as the Benton County Juvenile Facility in Washington to maintain a consistent local presence. Photo Credit: 3DRender

By Kat Balster

For Treanor, a Lawrence, Kan.-based architecture firm, the foundation of impactful justice design isn’t just vision—it’s collaboration. As the firm’s portfolio has grown across the country, one principle remains clear: Strong partnerships are essential. Not just to win the work, but to deliver meaningful outcomes.

“We realized that most projects outside our backyards require more than design excellence—they require trust and presence,” said Jeff Lane, principal at Treanor. “Years ago, we partnered to build our portfolio. Today, we’re invited to the table for our expertise, but we still believe the right partner multiplies value.”

Choosing the Right Partner

Lane emphasizes that aligning in values and work ethics are just as important as experience.

“You’re looking for groups that don’t just say, ‘We’re architects too,’” he said. “You want someone who brings something unique to the table, like behavioral health experience or regional construction knowledge, and who genuinely wants to collaborate.”

Rather than one-off ventures, Treanor focuses on building regional relationships that last across multiple jobs. In the Pacific Northwest, for example, Lane described how partners now bring projects to Treanor rather than the other way around, an evolution born from mutual trust.

Collaboration in Practice

Lane’s team prefers partnerships that span the entire lifecycle of a project, from early design through construction.

“For us, it’s not just about handing over drawings and walking away,” he said. “We want to see it through with our partners and the owner.”

He cited current projects in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Benton County, Wash., where local firms have proven vital in navigating construction issues and maintaining close client contact.

“Sometimes it’s not enough to say, ‘I can be there tomorrow,’” Lane explained. “Having someone local who can be there today makes a difference.”

Communication, Not Competition

Effective partnerships require clarity on roles and trust in one another’s capabilities. Treanor often supports the design, while the local partner serves as architect of record and project manager.

“We don’t want to take clients from anyone,” Lane said. “We’re there to support. If the project is successful, we all win.”

To ensure that success, Treanor invites local partners to engage from day one, sharing access to design models and documentation. “It’s not a black box,” Lane said. “We collaborate in real time so everyone’s in sync.”

Long-Term Thinking

While empowering potential competitors always carries risks, Treanor takes a strategic view. They intentionally seek partners with complementary rather than overlapping expertise.

“Depending on the region and client needs, we seek out firms with local roots and specialization that will benefit our clients,” Lane explained. “That’s where the value is. We’re not duplicating, we’re elevating.”

Ultimately, for Treanor, partnership is more than a delivery method. It’s become a mindset.

“The best partners don’t just work next to you,” Lane said. “They work with you and for the same goal.”

This content was original published in the May/June Edition of Correctional News as a part of the Feature “The Power of Partnerships.”