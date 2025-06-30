The National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) has appointed former Larimer County, Colo., Sheriff Justin Smith as its next executive director and chief executive officer. Smith will assume the role as Jonathan Thompson prepares to retire at the end of 2025 after 11 years of leadership.

Smith brings 36 years of combined law enforcement and public safety experience to the position. He joined the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office in 1991, serving in every division over two decades before being elected as the county’s 27th sheriff in 2011. He served three terms until reaching his term limit in 2023.

NSA President Sheriff Kieran Donahue said Smith offers a “perfect combination of experience” as both a longtime sheriff and an active NSA leader. Smith has held key roles with the County Sheriffs of Colorado, the Colorado Jail Association and the FBI National Academy Associates.

Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from Wichita State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Colorado. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the National Sheriffs’ Institute and the FBI-LEEDS program.