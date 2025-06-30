Behavioral Health Windows

Hope’s Correctional Window Systems offer a specialized solution for behavioral health environments where safety, durability and therapeutic design must align. The SA30 window line, available in steel and steel-aluminum configurations, integrates health and life safety features such as human impact resistance and optional built-in blinds with concealed mechanics. Designed to support both security and patient well-being, these fixed or vented units feature fully welded corners, energy-efficient construction and slim profiles that increase natural light, an essential component in healing spaces. Glazing is customizable to suit facility needs, and multiple anchorage options make them viable for both new builds and retrofits. Backed by over a century of expertise, Hope’s systems are a dependable choice for facilities seeking both performance and peace of mind in high-risk environments.

