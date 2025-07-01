Willo Products Launches LatchGuard to Combat Lock Tampering in Correctional Facilities

Photo: The Willo Wedge with the LatchGuard depressed, eliminating the stuffing gap.

DECATUR, Ala. — Willo Products unveiled its latest innovation designed to counter a persistent and growing security threat inside correctional facilities: lock tampering. The company’s new LatchGuard is a patent-pending upgrade to its Wedge locking system. This product is engineered to close a critical vulnerability that has long been exploited by inmates using common materials to defeat security locks.

The development was sparked by first-hand accounts from correctional officers and maintenance teams, highlighting an urgent and growing issue of inmates exploiting the latch bolt area when cell doors are open. With doors open more during the day, residents will have more time to find vulnerabilities in the locks which increases the opportunities for tampering incidents. Residents may insert debris such as foil, tape, mirror shards or magnets into the latch bolt area of standard maximum security, jamb-mounted locks, exploiting a small gap known as the “stuffing space” to disable the deadlocking mechanism or cause internal damage.

“We’ve seen photos of combs stuffed into lock bodies, mechanical damage and even heard one story where pencil shavings caught fire inside the lock pocket,” said Russell Roberts, president and chief operating officer of Willo Products. “It’s not only a security concern, but also a maintenance nightmare and a safety hazard.”

“Initially the Wedge focused on preventing tampering from inside the cell,” said Roberts. “But the way facilities operate is shifting. Correctional facilities asked us to help solve these issues knowing the doors are open more often.”

After hearing this feedback and understanding how the day-to-day operational environment was shifting, it was evident to the company that this was an urgent and pervasive problem that needed to be addressed. It was at this point that Willo engineers went to work to help solve this issue.

The LatchGuard addresses that issue at its source. By eliminating the access gap when the latch bolt is fully retracted, the design physically blocks material from entering the lock body. This ensures the deadlock function is preserved with every closure and maintains the physical security of the cell and the operational efficiency of the facility.

Without this protection, correctional staff often face emergency repairs that require maintenance, lock disassembly and relocation of residents.

By restricting this tampering, LatchGuard aims to reduce these disruptions significantly. According to the company, benefits include lower repair costs, increased uptime and enhanced safety for staff and residents alike.

The LatchGuard is now available as an optional enhancement to both the Wedge and Wedge SurfaceMax™ locking systems.

“It’s not just a feature, it’s a real solution,” Roberts said. “We’re giving correctional leaders a practical way to strengthen their security posture without replacing their entire locking infrastructure.”

Founded in 1945, Willo Products provides locking systems, control panels, and detention equipment for more than 1,500 correctional facilities across the U.S. and internationally. The company continues to develop solutions that support safety, security and sustainability in high-risk environments.