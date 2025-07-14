Drug Disposal Solution

NarcX is the only patented, DEA-compliant liquid solution on the market designed to render and destroy drugs in pill, tablet and capsule form. Within two hours of dissolving, the solution makes the substances fully biodegradable, non-retrievable and indigestible– eliminating the need for incineration and preventing tampering. Compounds are rendered non-retrievable on site, eliminating the need for incineration. Additionally, medications are indiscernible and indigestible in the solution to discourage tampering, keeping both controlled and non controlled substances out of the wrong hands.

