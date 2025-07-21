Brittany Skains Takes New Texas Department of Criminal Justice Role

Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently announced the selection of Britteny Skains as the manager III for the Office of Family Services. Skains has more than 20 years of criminal justice experience and has held a variety of positions within the TDCJ as well as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. Skains started her career with the agency as a clerk in the Classification & Records Department and went on to also serve as a human resources specialist, administrative assistant and executive assistant to the deputy executive director and most recently as the executive assistant III to the executive director. Skains has served in her current role for more than eight years as a liaison for the executive director and legislative offices, other state agencies and the public. She works directly with executive-level staff while also managing the Office of the Executive Director and assisting inmate families. She has played an integral role in assisting executive leadership to include division directors and their respective staff.