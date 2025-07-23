Aroostook County, Maine, Opens Design Process for New Regional Jail

Photo: Built in the 1880s, the Aroostook County Jail houses 117 inmates and has remained operational for more than a century. | Photo Credit: Doug Kerr

HOULTON, Maine — The end of an era may be near for Aroostook County’s 19th-century jail in Houlton, which has housed inmates for more than 140 years. In July, county commissioners approved the next phase in planning the jail’s replacement, launching the design proposal process for what could become the region’s most significant public safety investment in decades.

Facility Conditions and Limitations

Built in the 1880s, the Aroostook County Jail i houses 117 inmates and has remained operational for more than a century. A recent needs assessment by national consulting firm Justice Planners praised the facility’s cleanliness and professionalism but identified significant limitations in layout, safety and capacity.

The report identified exposed plumbing, radiant heat conduits, bolted ceiling plates, limited file storage and a cramped booking area as key infrastructure challenges. These conditions create operational inefficiencies and pose safety risks including potential ligature points, fixtures that could be used for self-harm.

Because of ongoing space constraints, current requiring protective custody or mental health accommodations are frequently placed in multipurpose rooms originally intended for programming—undermining rehabilitation efforts and limiting access to support services.

Projected Needs and Location Scenarios

Justice Planners conducted a comprehensive analysis of jail data and population trends to forecast bed needs through 2050. The firm’s findings outlined two primary scenarios based on facility location, according to the report:

A new jail built in Houlton would require 158-bed facility that would span approximately 99,000 square feet to serve an anticipated average daily population of 126 inmates.

A centrally located facility in Caribou or Presque Isle would require a 229-bed version at an estimated size of to accommodate a projected 183 daily inmates.The report emphasized that while violent felony charges account for the largest share of the inmate population, Aroostook County also sees an unusually high number of individuals held for probation violations or failure to comply with bail conditions. These factors, combined with the jail’s current location far from the population center, were identified as critical factors likely to shape both design and site selection.

Estimated Cost and Scale

According to Justice Planners, jail construction costs may average $800 per square foot, suggesting a price tag in the $90 million to $112 million range.

Aroostook County Administrator Ryan Pelletier noted that other counties like Penobscot have considered 300‑bed facilities at an estimated cost of $60 million, offering a regional cost benchmark.

Next Steps and Community Involvement

On July 10, county commissioners approved the assessment and asked Pelletier to draft a request for proposals (RFP) for design services. The proposal is expected within 30 days, with a firm to be chosen later this year.

“With this next step, a design of the facility will let people see what a new jail would look like and what the cost would probably be to build a new jail,” said Pelletier.

The anticipated designs will help define not only the facility’s layout and construction approach but also land and infrastructure needs such as water and sewer access.

Pelletier emphasized that construction cannot proceed without voter approval. “The earliest we will see a public vote on anything related to the jail is probably another year to 18 months,” he said.

Once preliminary designs are complete, county officials plan to engage local communities to explore potential sites and gather public input. In anticipation, the Caribou City Council has already begun preparing by discussing the appointment of a temporary project manager, someone who could coordinate logistics, assess infrastructure readiness, and serve as a liaison should Caribou emerge as a potential site for the new facility.

Funding Strategy and Legislative Support

Alongside planning efforts, county leaders are also pursuing state funding through proposed legislation aimed at supporting jail infrastructure across Maine.

“The county is doing everything it can to be proactive, getting ahead on planning, forecasting, and legislative engagement,” Pelletier said. “I encourage people to look at the website, the meeting minutes and the jail commission reports.”

Commissioners will evaluate proposals based on cost, experience and ability to meet long-term operational needs. Design concepts may include modular construction or vertical expansion to address rural site limitations and allow for future growth.

Contact Information:

For more information, contact:

Ryan D. Pelletier, County Administrator

Email: rpelletier@aroostook.me.us

Phone: (207) 493-3318