Armando Saldate Heads Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The Colorado Department of Public Safety recently announced Armando Saldate III as the new director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Saldate will oversee nearly 400 CBI employees across the state devoted to serving victims and solving cases through criminal investigations, forensic laboratory services and the management of criminal justice information.

Saldate is a long-time law enforcement professional, having started his career in public safety as the top police recruit with the Phoenix Police Department in 1993. While with the Phoenix PD, Saldate focused on gang violence reduction and was deputized as a special agent and U.S. Marshal with the FBI’s Phoenix Division. While in that position, he was a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and completed assignments with the Counter Terrorism Information Center, Organized Crime Bureau Intelligence Unit, FBI Violent Gang Task Force, Dignitary Protection Unit and others.

Most recently, Saldate was the executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety. In his new role, Saldate also will carry out the CBI’s mission to be the state’s leading resource of exceptional law enforcement assistance to local, county and state criminal justice agencies.