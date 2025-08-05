Correctional Pod

Prefabricated JPODS provide high-security modular booths explicitly engineered for correctional facilities — enabling safe, private and compliant inmate hearings. Proudly made in the USA, the company’s Level 4 Correctional Pods are designed to withstand demanding institutional environments while supporting efficient legal and administrative processes — whether used for court hearings, attorney visits or internal proceedings.

Trusted by governments and leading correctional facility operators, JPODS deliver reliable safety, acoustic privacy and durable construction. The product features American-made cold rolled steel, sound absorbing perforated walls, a dual polycarbonate steel door, an anti-ligature steel stool, diamond plate flooring, fortified interior access panel and a tamper-proof integrated computer.

