Larome Myrick, Ph.D., Honored by NABCJ

Larome Myrick, Ph.D., executive director of juvenile justice for the State of Rhode Island, is the 2025 recipient of the NABCJ’s Medgar Evers Award. Myrick, who is also a member of the Correctional News Editorial Advisory Board, accepted the award at the 52nd Annual National NABCJ Conference and Training Institute in Houston on July 24.

The Medgar Evers Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated unselfish ideals of fair play by developing policies, enforcing regulations and ensuring that all persons including those who are institutionalized receive equal justice under the law. The award is named for the slain civil rights leader whose struggles for equal justice ended with his making the ultimate and supreme sacrifice.

Myrick is a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform and racial equity. He has served on the Governor’s Criminal Justice Work Group and has worked with U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse to ensure that juvenile justice reforms are inclusive and address the needs of all youth. He is also actively involved in numerous organizations dedicated to DEIB.

Myrick holds a doctorate in criminal justice from Capella University, where his research focused on desistance among formerly incarcerated women. He also has a master’s degree in organizational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration and social sciences. In addition to his leadership roles, Myrick is a sought-after speaker and has served as a guest lecturer at universities across the country, including Harvard University, Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo.