Daniela Jimenez Chisolm Joins Judicial Commission on Mental Health

The Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health recently welcomed Daniela Jimenez Chisolm as senior staff attorney. In her new role, Jimenez Chisolm will work on interdisciplinary initiatives focused on improving how Texas courts address mental health across both criminal and civil court systems. Her work includes legal education, policy development, judicial training programs, and the creation of educational curricula and resources that support judges and court professionals handling cases involving individuals with mental illness. Prior to joining JCMH, Jimenez Chisolm served as an assistant county attorney in El Paso, Texas, where she led the Juvenile Prosecution Unit and previously served in the Mental Health Litigation Unit.