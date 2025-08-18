The AR-300 Drone Detection Radar from Magos Systems offers a detection range of more than 300 meters for unmanned aerial vehicles, providing 360-degree coverage within a 300-meter radius using four radars and one pan-tilt-zoom camera. Integrated with Magos’ leading artificial intelligence classification technology, it minimizes false alarms from birds and delivers supreme performance under all weather and lighting conditions. It seamlessly integrates with major security systems via MASS software and is easy to install without specific customizations. Its low power, bandwidth, and size requirements ensure minimal infrastructure needs and cost-effective pricing.

Magos