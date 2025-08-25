High-Security Fencing

The Rampart 50 from CLD Systems is the ultimate multi-threat protection solution for the highest security sites. The high-security fence system is combined with shallow-foundation hostile-vehicle mitigation (HVM) for unparalleled protection. Rampart 50 has been certified to IWA 14-1:2013 standards, meaning it can stop a 7.5-ton vehicle traveling at 50 miles per hour. Depending on the specific threat level, clients can use any of CLD’s Securus S1, S2, S3 or S4 fence panels with the system. The product is available in short and long runs, with no special posts or fitting needed for corners or direction changes. Black high-density coating is available.

CLD Systems