DLR Adds Mark Ryan to Civic+Justice Leadership

DLR Group recently brought on Principal Mark Ryan as a member of its Justice+Civic design leadership group.

Based in Phoenix, Ryan has more than 30 years of experience and an extensive national and international portfolio designing facilities based on empathy, wellness and innovation. Notable projects he has led include the Jonathan Delagrave Youth Development and Care Center in Racine, Wis., the Jasper County Courthouse in Joplin, Mo., and the Victoria Youth Justice Redevelopment Project in Melbourne, Australia.

Ryan has also been an undergraduate and graduate educator at Arizona State University since 2004 as well as the University of Arizona from 2011 to 2014. He won the American Institute of Architects’ Arizona Architects Medal in 2019 and is a member of the AIA College of Fellows. Prior to joining DLR, he held Principal roles with Treanor and HDR.