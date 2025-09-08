Fingerprinting System

Fulcrum Biometrics offers comprehensive turn-key systems that encompass all necessary hardware and software for capturing, searching and transmitting fingerprints. The company’s Live Scan solution includes hardware and a flexible software solution that allows for add-on capabilities such as FBI Channeling—which enables clients to create digital fingerprint records and submit those records electronically to the FBI—as well as FbF® LiveScan – SWFT, which allows clients to create digital fingerprint records for Department of Defense contractors and then submit the records electronically as a third-party submitter to Secure Web Fingerprint Transmission. The solution offers the flexibility to enhance service offerings and the company’s engineering team stays one step ahead by working with the various states and agencies as requirements and standards are updated.

Fulcrum Biometrics