Tek84 offers the Intercept, the only American-made body scanner that detects both metallic and nonmetallic threats, including weapons, drugs, cell phones and other contraband. The patented vertical, no-contact scanning technology screens from below the feet to above the head, revealing items under the clothing and within the body. The scanning process takes just 3.8 seconds, and one staff member can screen up to 180 subjects per hour. An FDA-approved thermal camera measures the temperature of each inmate, providing an early indication of COVID-19 and other infections. Additionally, the unit is contained within an ultra-small footprint and requires just a two-hour installation process.

Tek84