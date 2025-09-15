Deputy Director Ashley Oddo Joins Editorial Advisory Board

Correctional News is honored to welcome Ashley Oddo, Deputy Director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry (ADCRR), as the newest member of the Editorial Advisory Board.

Oddo was appointed to her position in October of 2024 and has been pivotal in steering critical initiatives, fostering cross-sector collaboration and ensuring system-wide accountability across the Department. Before assuming this role, she served as General Counsel for ADCRR, where she navigated landmark challenges including a federal court injunction and drove critical policy revisions.

Oddo also contributes to the Governor’s Reentry 2030 Initiative, a bipartisan effort to improve support and enhance public safety, and helps lead ADCRR’s Violence Reduction Workgroup, focused on implementing feasible and sustainable solutions to reduce violence and improve prison safety.

As an advocate for education and research, she has been published in the Arizona State Law Journal in the areas of comprehensive police data collection and the impacts of marijuana legalization on public safety.

Prior to her role at ADCRR she served as a trial attorney, receiving the Ross P. Lee Award in 2020 for her dedication to the provision of high-quality representation. She also worked as the Director of a criminal justice reform center at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

Oddo holds a B.S. in Business Administration, Marketing and Management from California Lutheran University and a J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law.