JE Dunn, Treanor Architects Team Up to Build Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center

PHOTO: Treanor Architects and JE Dunn Construction are collaborating on the project, which will improve security and optimize operational efficiency. | Courtesy of Douglas County

By Tim Ockinga

Douglas County, Kan., broke ground earlier this year on the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, an $82 million civic and public safety project that marked the largest capital improvement project in the county’s history. The county hired Treanor Architects, whose experts recommended bringing on a construction manager at risk (CMAR) to understand operations at the existing Judicial and Law Enforcement Center (JLEC), evaluate options to optimize operations and provide accurate cost estimates to support informed decision-making.

Originally constructed in 1974, the JLEC houses Kansas’ seventh judicial district court, nine judges, the district attorney’s office, and several public services, including the sheriff’s office and emergency communications. Since its last addition in 2000, the JLEC, like many other U.S. courthouses, has needed significant updates to meet modern standards for improved security and accessibility, increase operational efficiency, and enhance technology availability. Douglas County also wanted to explore ways to improve sustainability and streamline the user experience. The county recognized the value of bringing a CMAR on board early, and hired JE Dunn Construction, leveraging lessons learned from its previous design-build collaboration with Treanor on the neighboring Johnson County Courthouse.

“For years, the county explored solutions to its space deficiencies but lacked a well-informed plan. It became clear that addressing the complexity of the issue required input from all design and construction disciplines,” said Jay Zimmerschied, Douglas County capital projects coordinator. “Engaging all groups early fostered idea-sharing, rapidly shaping the project’s direction. Once all partners collaborated at the same table, every facet of the project became clear. This early involvement led to swift project definition and a practical implementation plan for the county’s preferred solution, moving us forward in a positive direction.”

Treanor and JE Dunn worked with Douglas County for more than a year before breaking ground. Early in the concept design phase, JE Dunn calculated detailed cost estimates for multiple design options and massing diagrams. Discussing different budgets and scope options before Treanor began design work allowed the team to define a clear vision and avoid unnecessary revisions before the county made a final decision. The estimates set the foundation for more than six potential paths forward, including some strategies and solutions from the Johnson County Courthouse that improved efficiency and safety.

Ultimately, Douglas County selected a hybrid option, which includes: `

A new 55,000-square-foot addition to the JLEC with six courtrooms, judges’ chambers, staff offices and holding areas

Renovation of 57,000 square feet of the existing JLEC to improve safety, with new entrances and separate pathways for people in custody, court staff and judges, and the public

Upgrades to ensure ADA compliance throughout the facility and installation of new cameras and audio equipment in courtrooms

Construction of a new 37,065-square-foot public safety building to house the sheriff’s office, emergency communications, and management services, with room for evidence storage and garage space for equipment and vehicles

Groundbreaking for the JLEC addition took place in January and for the new Public Safety Building in March. Since then, the team has seen growing returns on its early coordination and shared vision.

Tim Ockinga has worked with JE Dunn Construction for 16 years. He serves as group manager on the project to update Douglas County’s Judicial and Law Enforcement Center after previously helping lead the design-build Johnson County Courthouse project, which was completed in 2020.

