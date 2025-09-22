New St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Takes Office

On Sept. 16, Nate Hayward officially assumed his role as Commissioner of Corrections in St. Louis.

Hayward has 32 years of experience with the St. Louis County Justice Services department, where he began his career as a correctional officer. Since May 2023, he served as the Deputy Director of Security, where he was responsible for the daily operations of the St. Louis County Justice Center (CJC) and the safety and health of its 1,400 inmates.

“This opportunity marks a new chapter, and I am committed to leading with integrity, transparency and a deep respect for both staff and residents,” said Hayward.

“I understand the importance of this role and the challenges that come with it, and I am ready to work collaboratively to enhance safety, accountability and rehabilitative efforts within the Justice Center.”

Hayward was appointed by St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer to replace former Interim Commissioner Doug Burris, who left his role Aug. 15. Spencer said that Hayward will continue Burris’ efforts to improve conditions at the CJC.

“Making the CJC a place where detainees are safe and can begin working toward a better future as contributing members of society is a top priority for me, and I know Nate Hayward shares that commitment,” said Spencer.