Seamless Flooring

DESCO Coatings offers a line of seamless, resinous floor and wall installations that are ideal for applications in correctional facilities. With seamless floor trowel applications, the company’s flooring systems create a waterproof surface between floors and under walls to make all edges or terminations flush with other surfaces. In conjunction with high-performance wall coatings, seamless floor applications result in a durable, seamless floor and wall surface that is safe in all environments.

