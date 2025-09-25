Virginia DOC Pushes Boundaries with Tech-Driven Transformation 

Photo: Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chadwick Dotson aims to use technology to improve outcomes. | Photo Credit: Courtesy of VADOC

When Chadwick Dotson took the helm as director of the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), he brought with him a bold vision: to position Virginia as a national leader in correctional safety, intelligence and technological innovation. A former prosecutor and judge, Dotson saw gaps in investigative and intelligence processes that he believed could be resolved with a unified law enforcement strategy and smarter use of existing data.

“I saw immediately that there are real challenges,” Dotson said. “There was a division in workload and a division in culture, and it was not conducive to successful prosecution.”

In response, Dotson consolidated VADOC’s Special Investigations Unit and Drug Task Force into a single entity: the Office of Law Enforcement Services. To lead the transformation, he brought in Carl Beckett, a 30-year veteran of the DEA, to turn intelligence into action.

From Reactive to Proactive

“The director brought me on eight months ago and described to me what he was looking for,” said Beckett, now VADOC’s chief of law enforcement services. “It was his vision to move from a reactive to a proactive model.”

One of the primary drivers for this shift was the rise in fentanyl-related deaths across VADOC facilities. In 2023 alone, 25 inmates died from overdoses. Since Beckett’s arrival and the restructuring of investigative processes, that number has dropped to single digits.

“That was the genesis, but it’s become a lot bigger than just the drug trade,” said Dotson. “It’s about creating a safe environment inside and out.”

Harnessing the Power of Data

Beckett quickly discovered that the department was “sitting on a mountain of data”—call logs, tablet messages, contraband phone content and surveillance footage—that was largely untapped.

“No one was analyzing it or looking at how to use it to be proactive,” Beckett said.

By implementing analytic tools like Cellebrite and PenLink, Beckett’s team now extracts and maps communication networks both inside and outside correctional facilities. PenLink allows agents to search across massive datasets for keywords, translate foreign language calls and instantly generate visual connections among suspects.

“Tangles is another software we use,” Beckett added. “It helps us identify external sources of contraband before they enter our facilities. Most of the time, unfortunately, it points back to someone we know.”

This digital overhaul has enabled agents to not only stop contraband from entering facilities, but also provide prosecutors with complete investigative packets, including photos, transcripts and relationship charts that dramatically improve case outcomes.

Fusing Technology with Safety

VADOC has also begun implementing Axon Fusus, a cloud-based platform that unifies and enhances camera and other technologies into a centralized command platform, bringing together CCTV, body cameras, drones and other technologies under one system that delivers real-time intelligence, automated alerts and streamlined incident reporting.

Fusus also uses artificial-intelligence-powered capabilities to help detect threats early, such as spotting crowding or contraband, and reduces manual monitoring, which allows staff to focus on higher-priority tasks.

“When I have a system that can tell me it sees a weapon, that’s going to alert a human to check it out,” said Dotson. “That’s going to help keep people safe.”

“Fusus is a force multiplier,” added Beckett. “It will follow individuals through every pod, even outside. You’ll have a running record of what’s happened. That’s paramount to how we do investigations.”

While Beckett clarified that tools like Cellebrite and PenLink rely on human-led data analysis, not AI, he and Dotson are cautiously optimistic about incorporating responsible artificial intelligence into their broader technology suite. Axon Fusus, which leverages artificial intelligence to flag high-risk activity and track movements, is one example.

Breaking Down Barriers with Law Enforcement

Perhaps most notable is how VADOC’s transformation is changing perceptions of what corrections agencies can offer the broader criminal justice community.

“We have access to data and intelligence that extends outside the walls,” said Dotson. “And that’s something other agencies are now realizing.”

VADOC has deputized agents to task forces with the DEA, Homeland Security, the FBI and ATF, an unprecedented move in the corrections space.

“To my knowledge, we’re the only state doing this to this extent,” said Beckett. “We’ve had law enforcement agencies across the country and even international delegates from Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic visit us to learn what we’re doing.”

Real Results, Real Impact

While Dotson and Beckett note that data is still being compiled to quantify the full impact of these changes, early outcomes speak volumes. Contraband interceptions are up. Prosecutions are stronger. Facility safety has improved, and the corrections staff (though still operating with limited personnel) are better equipped and more protected.

“This isn’t just about locking things down,” Dotson said. “When we have safe facilities, we can deliver education, programming and reentry services that actually work.”

Their vision is simple: a corrections system that is fully integrated with law enforcement, empowered by data and built on proactive efforts rather than reactionary enforcement.

