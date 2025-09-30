Real-Time Monitoring Platform

Sentry Suite by Black Creek Integrated Systems Corp. is a real-time monitoring and safety platform for correctional facilities offering detainee well-being monitoring, duress protection for staff and visitors, or comprehensive facility coverage. Monitoring devices include the PASS-6B wrist sensor, which tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature, and the PSD-6B officer tag, which delivers duress signaling, man-down, and motionless detection. Rugged, encrypted, and designed for corrections, these devices monitor at-risk detainees and promote facility safety. Sentry Suite’s verifiable biometric and safety records improve situational awareness, support rapid intervention, and help facilities demonstrate due diligence—improving safety outcomes while reducing liability exposure and potential litigation costs.

