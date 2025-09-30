Texas Department of Criminal Justice Names News COO

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has appointed Ron Hudson as its next Chief Operations Officer.

“Ron brings extensive operational experience and proven leadership to his new role as Chief Operations Officer and will serve our agency well,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin. “His strategic vision and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in driving the organization’s continued growth and success.”

Hudson has over 32 years of experience with the Department, starting as a correctional officer in 1992. From 1998 to 2012, he served in various accounting and management roles within the Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Logistics (MAL) Division, before being promoted to the Assistant Director of Laundry, Food, and Supply within the Correctional Institutions Division. He returned to the MAL Division in 2017 as Deputy Division Director for Agribusiness, Land & Minerals and Texas Correctional Industries. In 2021, he joined the Facilities Division as the Deputy Division Director and was named Division Director in 2022.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.