Georgia DOC Promotes New Engineering and Construction Director

Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver recently announced the promotion of David Jones to Director of Engineering and Construction Services (ECS), effective Oct. 1. Before the promotion, Jones served as the Department’s Senior Manager of Engineering and Facility Support.

In his new role, Jones will lead the ECS division, overseeing the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the GDC’s physical infrastructure.

“David has proven himself as a competent leader and an invaluable asset to GDC, and we are confident he will bring that same level of commitment and dedication as he leads ECS,” said Commissioner Oliver. “His extensive experience and proven leadership make him well prepared to guide the division’s important work.”

Jones began his career with the GDC in 1999 as a correctional officer before transitioning to the maintenance department in 2008. He held maintenance roles at three Georgia state prisons before being promoted to Assistant Regional Engineer in the ECS’ Central Region in 2013 and served several Regional Manager roles before his promotion to Senior Manager of Engineering and Facility Support in 2022.

Jones holds a degree in Air Conditioning Technology from Central Georgia Technical College.