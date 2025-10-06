Riot Glass LLC offers a full range of one-of-a-kind security glazing solutions that are ideal for all types of detention centers. Riot Glass® prison glass solutions include polycarbonate and glass-clad polycarbonate (GCP) security glazing units. Each unit includes glazing infills and retrofittable security framing adapters. Each glazing infill panel is composed of a proprietary combination of polycarbonate, acrylics and other plastics, resulting in a virtually unbreakable forced entry-resistant and, in some cases, bullet-resistant detention glazing.

