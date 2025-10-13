Accessible Recreational Equipment

The Accessible Combo Press & Pull Machine by TriActive USA offers all the same benefits of the company’s Combo Press & Pull, but for wheelchair users. Designed to accommodate two wheelchair users simultaneously, the unit includes chest press and lateral pull-down functions, improving the user’s upper body strength in the chest, back and arms while they also enjoy the great outdoors. The equipment weighs 280 pounds and is designed for individuals weighing up to 330 pounds. It is available in green or blue.

