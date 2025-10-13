Accessible Recreational Equipment

1 mins

The Accessible Combo Press & Pull Machine by TriActive USA offers all the same benefits of the company’s Combo Press & Pull, but for wheelchair users. Designed to accommodate two wheelchair users simultaneously, the unit includes chest press and lateral pull-down functions, improving the user’s upper body strength in the chest, back and arms while they also enjoy the great outdoors. The equipment weighs 280 pounds and is designed for individuals weighing up to 330 pounds. It is available in green or blue.

TriActive USA

View More Products

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Correctional News 2025 Industry Awards

Recognizing longtime and emerging industry leaders.
Winners announced at annual Corrections Summit.

Nominate today