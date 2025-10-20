The Cook’s Security Fastener CKE5 is a tamper-resistant screw designed to provide security and prevent tampering in various applications, including correctional settings. The fastener can be used to secure tools that pose a risk to others in correctional facilities. In a correctional setting, where the risk of inmates using makeshift tools to tamper with equipment is high, the Cook’s Security Fastener CKE5 can be an effective solution to prevent unauthorized disassembly or manipulation. The CKE5 fastener features a unique head design that requires a special tool for installation and removal. This design makes it difficult for inmates to remove the screws using common household items or makeshift tools, reducing the risk of escape attempts or other security breaches.

