Maintenance and Capital Planning: The Vision for San Diego’s New Vista Detention and Re-entry Facility

Photo: The vision for the new Vista Detention and Re-entry Facility is to prioritize public safety by emphasizing programming and mental health support, positive behavior change, reducing recidivism and encouraging staff wellness. | Photo Credit (all): Courtesy of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office

By Holly Porter

Managing the maintenance needs of multiple jail facilities is no small task. The safety, security and functionality of systems and structures required to operate jails in any jurisdiction can affect the safety, health and well-being of staff and incarcerated people. Properly maintaining detention facilities is further challenged by resource limitations and regulatory requirements.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is planning for the replacement of the jail in Vista, Calif., and the complexities around multi-jail maintenance has never been clearer. Strategic planning and significant investments are needed in jail facilities to ensure the health and safety of people who work and live there, as well as being able to reduce facility maintenance costs.

We are working in partnership with the county to complete a master planning document for construction of a new Vista Detention Facility, the oldest of our seven jails. There have been several recurring themes during this planning process that stand out as lessons learned and best practices in both facility maintenance and capital planning for detention facilities.

Establishing a Vision

The vision for the new Vista Detention and Re-entry Facility is to prioritize public safety by emphasizing programming, mental health support and positive behavior change, while reducing recidivism and encouraging staff wellness. Establishing a vision and communicating it to those involved in the capital or major maintenance project is a great first step. Challenging the team to think about the outcomes that will be achieved through the investments in construction will keep everyone on the same page. We started by re-naming Vista Detention Facility to Vista Detention and Re-entry Facility, reflecting our priority to invest in people and to remember our purpose, which is to make lives better.

Managing Through Complexities with Aging Infrastructure

Old infrastructure is a common issue for detention facilities. Many jails were built decades ago, and the systems in place throughout these facilities are often outdated and broken. From plumbing to electrical and HVAC systems, jails age more rapidly than other facilities, resulting in a breakdown of equipment and systems. The Vista Detention Facility was built in 1972 and expanded in 1988. There are structural and construction deficiencies and much of the equipment is old and should be replaced. This is not unique. The average age of San Diego County’s seven jails is 30 years. Frequent maintenance emergencies result in operational stress on staff who regularly create workarounds to accomplish day-to-day duties.

Addressing Security Concerns

Security is a top priority in jails and the maintenance of the facilities and equipment that keep people safe is another aspect of complexity. Security systems, surveillance cameras, body scanners, locking mechanisms and perimeter fencing require regular maintenance. The failure of any of these systems can lead to security breaches.

The Vista Detention Facility needs to maintain and keep operational its security systems while a new facility is built. San Diego County does not have the resources or facilities to move more than 700 incarcerated people to other jails in the county to complete construction of a new jail, so building from the ground up while still operating the current facility is the only option.

One of the major themes as we consider the current Vista Detention Facility master plan is the challenge and importance of maintaining “swing space” in the jail system to accommodate major jail renovations where aging infrastructure often requires repair and replacement.

Staffing and Resource Constraints

When a facility has insufficient skilled maintenance personnel or a lack of financial resources, facility operations staff focus on responding to urgent repairs instead of routine upkeep.

When this happens, staff tend to be reactive rather than proactive, which increases costs and employee stress, and decreases morale among staff. Like many older jails, Vista Detention Facility was not built to house the number of people for the length of stay it currently holds, and staff must find ways to creatively work around the facility design. Recruiting and retaining skilled tradespeople, investing in preventive maintenance and designing new detention facilities for future, not current, needs will create a recipe for success.

