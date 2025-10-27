Vandal-Resistant Lighting

KURTZON™’s vandal-resistant light fixtures are designed for high abuse public areas where the fixture needs to withstand impact, prying and even severe weather. Aluminum or steel housings accompanied by tamperproof screws and standard polycarbonate lenses make the vandal-resistant line ideal for high-traffic, high-impact areas. The VLST-LED fixture is a high-efficiency LED luminaire designed for ceiling or wall mount applications in tunnels, underpasses and parking garages. The VL LED UNDERPASS is IP66 rated for dust and water ingress and is suitable for 1700 PSI high-pressure hose downs. The fixture is also ETL listed per UL_1598 for wet locations.

