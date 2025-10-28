Texas Commission on Jail Standards Names New Chair, Members

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named Kelly Rowe the new Chair of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) and appointed four members to the Commission.

The TCJS creates standards regarding the construction, equipment, maintenance and operation of jail facilities under its jurisdiction; the custody, care and treatment of inmates; and rehabilitation, education and recreation programs for inmates confined in county and municipal jail facilities.

Rowe has 32 years of law enforcement experience and is currently the Lubbock County Sheriff. He is the past president of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas and the Texas Jail Association, as well as chairman of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Criminal Justice Academy Advisory Board. He is also a member of the American Jail Association, Texas Jail Association and the National Sheriff’s Association.

The other appointments announced are:

Joe Fauth, Grimes County Judge

Richard Kirkpatrick, Kleberg County Sheriff

Patricia M. Anthony, retired 25-year Federal Bureau of Prisons veteran

Monica McBride, member of the Texas Association of Realtors

Fauth, Anthony and McBride will serve terms that expire on Jan. 31, 2031, while Kirkpatrick’s term will expire on Jan. 31, 2027.