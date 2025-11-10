Correctional-Grade Flooring

Silikal floors are designed to be installed quickly and seamlessly in correctional facilities. The product does not require blasting or removal of the existing floor, allowing facilities to avoid closing off areas for extended work and installation. Curing generally takes just one hour, after which the flooring is impervious to foot traffic and equipment such as rolling service carts. The hygienic flooring also helps repel mildew, dirt, germs and bacteria. It is designed to last a lifetime and is available in a variety of colors such as green, purple and blue to support calming environments.

