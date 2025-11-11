Illinois DOC Names Construction Management Team for Facility Rebuild Initiative

By Charlie Lange

CHICAGO – Late last week, the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and the Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) announced that the joint venture of Vanir Construction Management Inc., and Milhouse Engineering & Construction Inc., will serve as the Construction Manager and Owner’s Advisor for the RISE IDOC initiative to rebuild the Department’s Stateville and Logan correctional centers.

RISE IDOC (Rehabilitation and Restoration Inside Safe Environments) is “a critical step in modernizing Illinois’ correctional infrastructure,” according to a release from IDOC and the CDB. The initiative is designed to improve security, expand opportunities for vocational training and re-entry, and promote therapeutic environments that support safer communities and lower recidivism in IDOC facilities.

The plan centers on the rebuilding of IDOC’s two oldest correctional centers: Stateville Correctional Center, built in 1925, and Logan Correctional Center, which includes buildings dating back to the 1930s. Both facilities have gone through decades of deferred maintenance and operational inefficiencies and are experiencing “significant deterioration” according to an IDOC statement.

The Vanir-Milhouse Joint Venture will coordinate the design and construction of modern facilities that will prioritize rehabilitation, enhance safety, support wellness for staff, and create environments that foster growth and safety and align with IDOC’s mission. While the site locations and designs are not finalized, the project is expected to create a significant economic impact through job creation during the design, construction and operational stages of the project.

“RISE IDOC is an exciting opportunity to reimagine correctional infrastructure to better serve individuals in custody, staff and the communities of Illinois”, said recently confirmed IDOC Director Latoya Hughes.

In March 2024, Gov. JB Pritzker and IDOC announced plans to dedicate funding to address critical infrastructure needs at the Stateville and Logan facilities. Gov. Pritzker’s proposed FY25 capital budget included $900 million in new funds to rebuild the facilities.

At the Stateville facility in particular, a preliminary class action injunction from August 2024 mandated that all individuals in custody be transferred to other facilities due to the prison’s deteriorating conditions — though more than 20 inmates remained housed there earlier this year.

At Logan, which houses female offenders, several inmates filed federal lawsuits in September alleging sexual assault and harassment and institutional retaliation against alleged victims, the latest in a series of similar legal actions taken against the facility in recent years.

The RISE IDOC team will seek to engage vendors and community members in the coming months, promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the project lifecycle. The team will also advise IDOC on project delivery methods that are tailored to different scopes of work.

“The selection of the Vanir/Milhouse Joint Venture team ensures this impactful project will benefit from the industry expertise it deserves,” said the Illinois CDB Executive Director TJ Edwards. “CDB is proud to lead this effort alongside IDOC, advancing a commitment to progress, safety and rehabilitation.”

“Our goal is to create spaces that prioritize rehabilitation, re-entry and wellness while enhancing safety and operational efficiency,” added Director Hughes. “We thank the Governor for taking this bold step toward modernization and look forward to collaborating with Vanir/Milhouse, CDB and all stakeholders throughout the planning and design process to ensure the future of these facilities is shaped to reflect the needs and perspectives of everyone involved.”