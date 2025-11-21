Conversation Booth

The Pillar of Public Safety booth is a soundproof pod designed to create a safe environment for private conversations in correctional facilities. This video conference-ready solution is commonly used for virtual attorney visits, virtual court hearings and as a resource for telehealth and mental health. Its perforated steel covered acoustic panels provide security and durability while maintaining privacy and sound absorption. The video conference-ready features include a steel monitor enclosure secured to the booth with a polycarbonate screen guard. A light switch, power outlets and CPU mounted are on the exterior wall in a solid breathable box prevent offender access.

Pillar of Public Safety