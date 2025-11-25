National Commission on Correctional Health Care Names New Board Chair

The National Commission on Correctional Health Care recently announced that Keith Ivens, MD, is the new chair of the Commission’s Board of Representatives.

Dr. Ivens has almost 30 years of experience in correctional medicine, working in jails, prisons, detention centers and juvenile facilities at the city, county, state and federal levels. He began his correctional career as a staff physician with the Indiana Department of Correction in 1995. He was also formerly the Chief Medical Officer for CoreCivic, where he oversaw medical services for more than 50,000 patients at more than 60 correctional facilities in 17 states plus the District of Columbia.

A Stanford-trained physician, Dr. Ivens has been a member of the NCCHC board since 2021, where he has served on the Executive Committee, Policy and Research Committee and Education Committee, as well as been a liaison for the American College of Correctional Physicians.

“During my first year with the Indiana DOC, I was introduced to NCCHC as an organization that was working to push our field higher. I was thrilled to find like-minded individuals who wanted to serve incarcerated patients and improve their communities by returning those individuals prepared to manage their health needs,” said Dr. Ivens.

“Today, NCCHC leads the way in setting the standards that define and elevate quality care in corrections. I am honored to serve as chair of this outstanding organization.”

In addition to Ivens beginning his tenure as chair, Grant Phillips, MD, CCHP, was elected chair-elect. Dr. Phillips serves as the American Academy of Family Physicians liaison to the NCCHC board.