Correctional Exercise Equipment

Outdoor-Fit offers explicitly built equipment for corrections to solve the challenges in delivering fitness options to the inmate population. Outdoor-Fit correctional fitness equipment is designed and manufactured to be tamper-proof and weatherproof, with no removable parts or potential weapons, making them a safe and secure option for facilities of all levels. The company offers specialized indoor and outdoor exercise equipment for correctional facilities, providing safe and secure facilities of all levels, promoting physical activity and contributing to the overall well-being of inmates. Products are designed to stand the test of time and provides real exercise experience in any setting.

Outdoor-Fit