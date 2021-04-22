Hanwha Techwin recently appointed Mr. C.H. (Choong Hoon) Ha as the new president of Hanwha Techwin America (HTA). The company veteran succeeds Mr. KiChul (KC) Kim, who has been promoted to head of global sales and strategic marketing at Hanwha Techwin headquarters in Korea.

In his new role, Ha will focus on several key business initiatives designed to strengthen Hanwha Techwin’s leadership in security and surveillance. These include expanding the company’s solutions offerings including next-level cybersecurity, advanced Artificial Intelligence, and cloud technologies. The company will also make continual investments in sales, marketing and operational infrastructures as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience.

Since joining Hanwha Techwin America in 2010, Ha has held key sales and corporate management positions and contributed significantly to the company’s growth, product development, and technology innovation.

“My mission is to build on the solid foundation of success created under the leadership of Mr. Ahn and Mr. Kim,” said Ha. “Our ability to quickly develop and release leading-edge products, technologies and services has allowed us to experience sustained growth even through the extraordinary challenges brought on by the pandemic. Hanwha Techwin will remain committed to supporting our customers with the right tools and resources as we look forward to continued success in 2021 and beyond.”

Ha’s most recent position at HTA was assistant vice president of corporate business planning, based in the company’s Teaneck, N.J., offices. His security industry career began in 2002 as sales manager for the Asian and African regions at Samsung Electronics. Ha also served in the United States Army with the 2nd infantry division stationed in Korea.