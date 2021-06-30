Armor Health, a national provider of correctional healthcare services providing care to state and local facilities, has introduced Dr. Roberto V. Pichardo, PharmD as the company’s new chief pharmacy officer. Dr. Pichardo has over 30 years of pharmacy experience, with a primary focus in the managed care sector, and has served in a variety of positions such as Clinical Pharmacist, Manager, and Director.

Dr. Pichardo’s has experience in a variety of healthcare environments including hospitals, LTC/SNF, physician management companies, home infusion/specialty pharmacy, and pharmacy benefit managers. He also worked for Aetna where he served as a Clinical Account Executive (CAE) responsible for National, Middle Market and Public & Labor accounts in the Southeast Region of the United States.

Dr. Pichardo graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida, College of Pharmacy, and completed a Geriatric Pharmacy Practice Residency. He is a licensed Registered Pharmacist, Consultant Pharmacist and has served as Clinical Affiliate Assistant Professor at Nova Southeastern University (NSU), College of Pharmacy.