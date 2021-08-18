West Chicago-based furniture company Norix has announced longtime Sales and Marketing head Peter Graves will retire at the end of 2021.

Graves led unprecedented sales growth and market expansion, and also oversaw vibrant product innovation.

“Peter was instrumental in growing Norix from a small niche shop to a global leader in furniture designed for challenging environments,” said Norix CEO Scott Karl. “He will stay on through the end of the year to help ease the transition and provide additional continuity for our customers.”

For more than 35 years, Norix has designed furniture that meets the real-world need for humanizing challenging environments—creating products that serve the healthcare, justice, transitional housing, education, GSA, and commercial markets in ways that make those environments safe and secure.