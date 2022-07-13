DLR Group recently announced the appointment of Business Development Leader Penny Moody (Orlando), as a principal in the firm. She was recognized for her leadership and contributions to the firm in the development of courts, corrections, public safety, and government projects across the country.

Moody has led the business development efforts for justice design teams, assisting clients in delivering award-winning design solutions throughout her 30-year career.

“Penny’s depth of knowledge of the industry and connection to the communities she serves is a real asset to the firm and allows her to lead our teams into partnerships with our government client base,” said DLR Group Sr. Principal Darrell Stelling, who leads the Global Justice + Civic Studio.

Moody has been involved with the National Association of Court Management, Design Build Institute of America, and other industry organizations.