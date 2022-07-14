Modular Furniture Series

Cortech USA introduces the Endurance ‘In Sync’ Modular Series to our growing product catalog as an expansion of our popular Endurance™ rotationally molded furniture line. This highly durable, versatile collection was designed to give users the ability to create flexible arrangements that allow for change over time.

‘In Sync’ features three variations of chairs that can stand alone or be combined with one another to align with the functionality of any space: the Sync Chair, Sync Slim Chair, and Sync Wedge Chair. The series also includes the Sync Cube, which complements the chairs as a side/end table or ottoman. Each piece can be bolted to the floor or filled with supplementary weight on site through optional ballast doors.

At Cortech they are passionate about bringing Normative Environments conducive to rehabilitation to behavioral health and correctional facilities. Their furnishings are colorful, ligature resistant, flame retardant, Green Guard Gold certified, antimicrobial, and undergo extensive testing before going out into the field. They are also 100% made in the USA.

