STV recently. announced Stephanie Koeninger has joined the firm as senior vice president and head of client experience.

In this newly created role, Koeninger will lead STV’s approach to client relationships and develop programs and processes that increase the efficiency and effectiveness of initiatives that support growth. She is based in Dallas, Texas.

“Stephanie is one of the leading client account management experts in the nation. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and energy to STV that will help elevate the service we provide our clients,” said Greg Kelly, P.E., president and CEO. “We are excited to welcome her to our growing STV team.”

Koeninger is a market growth and account strategy development executive with over 20 years of broad professional services experience. Prior to joining STV, she served as the executive director, growth and strategy at KPMG, where she led sales and marketing teams that managed enablement programs for account management, relationship management, sales effectiveness, lead management, opportunity management and voice of the client. Her extensive background includes program strategy, process design and execution, training design and facilitation, technology enablement, reporting/analytics, and adoption to support the overall client experience and strategic growth of the business.

Koeninger graduated from Abilene Christian University with a degree in International Business. She is certified as a SAFe Agilist and a Six Sigma Green Belt.