Maximum Security Products Corp (MSP) is pleased to announce the addition of Frank Simmons as the Vice President of Business Development. Frank has over 30 years of experience in design development, management, and training/directing specialized high-security construction projects, most recently at one of the world’s largest high-security detention equipment manufacturers. Frank has expertise in budget formulation, “hard-bid” marketing related to U.S. Government and private sector renovation programs, as well as the facilities engineering aspects of construction. Frank will be a valuable addition to the team as he strengthens MSP’s portfolio of operations while continuing to foster existing valued relationships.

MSP offers turnkey, on-site construction for correctional facilities from a reliable Detention Equipment Contractor (DEC). Its highly qualified team of designers, project managers, fabricators, and installers qualifies MSP as a full-service manufacturer, DEC, and consultant. From specification writing and product evaluation to installation and maintenance, MSP provides a variety of services based on any project’s needs. MSP has been trusted to ensure the security of many facilities, including The NYC World Trade Center, Dutchess County Jail, Puerto Rican Jails, and Rikers Island Facilities, as well as various international projects in Cyprus, Barbados, Samoa, and Saipan.